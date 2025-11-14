Pune Initiates Safety Overhaul on Deadly Navale Bridge Stretch
Following a tragic accident on Navale Bridge that claimed eight lives, the Pune Municipal Corporation convened to discuss immediate and long-term solutions. The meeting, attended by various authorities, resulted in a range of measures including speed regulation, infrastructure improvements, and plans for a new bridge to enhance safety.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a tragic accident claiming eight lives on Navale Bridge, the Pune Municipal Corporation held an emergency meeting to devise both immediate and sustainable safety measures. Senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India, Regional Transport Office, and other agencies participated.
The meeting highlighted factors such as overspeeding, lane violations, and heavy vehicle traffic as major contributors to frequent accidents on the 10-km stretch between Jambhulwadi and Warje. Proposed short-term measures include establishing check-posts with multilingual signage, implementing speed limits, and setting up large LED warning boards at regular intervals.
Long-term plans involve constructing a new bridge by 2026 and exploring the development of a tunnel to ease traffic congestion. Additionally, a permanent accident response facility will be set up near the accident-prone area to prevent future tragedies and improve road safety.
