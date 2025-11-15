Trump Lifts Tariffs on Key Commodities Amid Economic Pressures

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order lifting tariffs on a wide range of commodities, including beef, coffee, and tropical fruits, in response to mounting consumer complaints about high prices. The decision marks a shift in trade policy aimed at easing the economic burden on American consumers.

This move comes in the wake of electoral setbacks for Republicans, with voters citing economic issues as a top concern in recent off-year elections. The President's initial imposition of tariffs earlier this year had drawn criticism for contributing to increased consumer prices, contradicting claims by his administration.

In an effort to stabilize prices and secure trade relations, the executive order also includes removing tariffs on tea, fruit juice, and various agricultural products not produced domestically. The U.S. has reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Argentina to reduce import levies, potentially increasing importation.

(With inputs from agencies.)