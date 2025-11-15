Left Menu

Ira Bindra: Shaping Global HR Leadership on the 2025 Leaders40 List

Ira Bindra, Reliance Industries Ltd's HR Chief, has been recognized among the world's top CHROs by N2Growth. Bindra stands out as the first Indian woman executive from an Indian company on the list, highlighting her role in transforming human resources and business strategies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:02 IST
Ira Bindra, the Human Resources chief at Reliance Industries Ltd, has been named among the world's most influential CHROs in the 2025 Leaders40 list by N2Growth. Bindra is the first Indian female executive from an Indian company to be honored in such a prestigious ranking.

The Leaders40 award, formalized in partnership with Stanford Graduate School of Business, acknowledges trailblazers in human capital management. Bindra's career is noted for its focus on driving growth and innovation across multiple industries and geographies, proving her prowess as a leader in strategic business transformations.

With a career that spans over two decades, Bindra's influence at Reliance, where she oversees a massive workforce, is significant. Her efforts in fostering performance and cultural transformation have positioned her as a key global HR leader. Her previous roles at Medtronic and General Electric illustrate her expansive impact and leadership excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

