Praveg Limited Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Expansion Efforts

Praveg Limited, a prominent name in India's luxury resort sector, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a total consolidated income of ₹37.84 crores, marking a 5.98% increase compared to the same period last year. However, EBITDA dropped substantially by 62.62%, and the company incurred a net loss of ₹9.22 crores, a reversal from the net profit reported in Q2 FY25.

Standalone figures also revealed challenges, with total income decreasing by 4.10% and EBITDA plummeting by 95.21%. Despite these financial hurdles, the hospitality and events segments showed resilience, contributing notable revenues. Praveg's expansion strategy includes a portfolio of over 825 rooms across 17 resorts and one hotel. Recent developments also include the commencement of operations at the Praveg Adalaj Theme Park, further positioning the company for future growth.

Chairman Vishnu Patel commented on the results, highlighting the revenue growth driven by an expanding hospitality portfolio and strong performance in event management and advertising sectors. While higher operational costs and fixed lease commitments have affected margins, Patel is optimistic about the long-term growth trajectory and operational efficiencies as new properties stabilize. The company's focus remains on strategic expansion and enhancing its eco-friendly luxury offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)