Left Menu

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

International Tractors Limited showcases innovative tractors and farming solutions at AGRITECHNICA 2025 in Germany. Highlighting the Solis S40 Shuttle XL and Solis EXTRA series, the company emphasizes performance, comfort, and sustainability. ITL's foray into advanced European markets showcases India's commitment to global agricultural excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025
ITL Showcases Breakthrough Tractor Innovations and Next-Gen Global Farming Technologies at Agritechnica 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International Tractors Limited (ITL), a leading exporter in India's tractor industry, marked a significant presence at AGRITECHNICA 2025 in Hannover, Germany. The acclaimed event for agricultural machinery witnessed ITL's display of state-of-the-art heavy-duty tractors and advanced farming solutions aimed at modern agricultural needs.

Among the highlights were the Solis S40 Shuttle XL and Solis EXTRA series, reflecting ITL's dedication to innovation and operator comfort. The tractors, equipped with Stage V emissions technology and advanced hydraulics, stand as a testament to ITL's commitment to addressing evolving farming demands with cutting-edge solutions.

With a robust lineup, including models like the Solis S26+ and Solis 90 NT Stage V, ITL's offerings combine intelligent engineering and digital readiness, perfectly catering to a sophisticated market like Europe. Leadership at ITL emphasized the role of Indian excellence in setting global standards for productivity and sustainability in modern agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

 India
3
Rathi Steel and Power Reports 28% Growth Amid Market Challenges

Rathi Steel and Power Reports 28% Growth Amid Market Challenges

 India
4
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Election...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025