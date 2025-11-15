ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

International Tractors Limited (ITL), a leading exporter in India's tractor industry, marked a significant presence at AGRITECHNICA 2025 in Hannover, Germany. The acclaimed event for agricultural machinery witnessed ITL's display of state-of-the-art heavy-duty tractors and advanced farming solutions aimed at modern agricultural needs.

Among the highlights were the Solis S40 Shuttle XL and Solis EXTRA series, reflecting ITL's dedication to innovation and operator comfort. The tractors, equipped with Stage V emissions technology and advanced hydraulics, stand as a testament to ITL's commitment to addressing evolving farming demands with cutting-edge solutions.

With a robust lineup, including models like the Solis S26+ and Solis 90 NT Stage V, ITL's offerings combine intelligent engineering and digital readiness, perfectly catering to a sophisticated market like Europe. Leadership at ITL emphasized the role of Indian excellence in setting global standards for productivity and sustainability in modern agriculture.

