Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Education for a Sustainable Future
Ekya Schools in Bangalore has unveiled Ekya Vana, a groundbreaking K-12 educational institution inspired by conservation and sustainability. This innovative school integrates real-world learning with environmental stewardship, aiming to create stewards of nature. Distinguished guests praised its mission to inspire future generations to protect and cherish the Earth.
Country:
- India
In a pioneering move, Ekya Schools, part of the CMR Group of Institutions, has launched Ekya Vana in Bangalore—the first K-12 school rooted in conservation and sustainability. This initiative transforms traditional education, turning it into a living ecosystem that promotes learning through active engagement with nature.
Ekya Vana's launch during the 2025 FIND festival marks it as India's first purpose-driven school dedicated to environmental stewardship. Esteemed speakers at the event emphasized the importance of nurturing children's curiosity and compassion for the planet's future.
With a curriculum embracing global sustainability themes, Ekya Vana offers comprehensive outdoor learning experiences. Its design includes eco-labs, nature workshops, and gardens, anchoring students' education in practical efforts to connect with and protect the environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
