Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Education for a Sustainable Future

In a pioneering move, Ekya Schools, part of the CMR Group of Institutions, has launched Ekya Vana in Bangalore—the first K-12 school rooted in conservation and sustainability. This initiative transforms traditional education, turning it into a living ecosystem that promotes learning through active engagement with nature.

Ekya Vana's launch during the 2025 FIND festival marks it as India's first purpose-driven school dedicated to environmental stewardship. Esteemed speakers at the event emphasized the importance of nurturing children's curiosity and compassion for the planet's future.

With a curriculum embracing global sustainability themes, Ekya Vana offers comprehensive outdoor learning experiences. Its design includes eco-labs, nature workshops, and gardens, anchoring students' education in practical efforts to connect with and protect the environment.

