Tragic Capsizing Off Libyan Coast Claims Lives

A tragic accident unfolded off the Libyan coastal city of Al Khums when two boats carrying irregular migrants capsized, resulting in at least four deaths, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

The first vessel carried 26 migrants from Bangladesh, with four losing their lives, as confirmed in a recent statement on social media.

Details about the passengers of the second boat, which included two Egyptians and numerous Sudanese migrants, have yet to be clarified, leaving the fate of these individuals uncertain.