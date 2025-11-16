Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing Off Libyan Coast Claims Lives

A tragic accident off the Libyan coast claimed at least four lives after two boats carrying 95 irregular migrants capsized near Al Khums. The first boat, with 26 Bangladeshi migrants, saw four fatalities, while details about the 69 passengers on the second boat, including Egyptians and Sudanese, remain unclear.

A tragic accident unfolded off the Libyan coastal city of Al Khums when two boats carrying irregular migrants capsized, resulting in at least four deaths, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

The first vessel carried 26 migrants from Bangladesh, with four losing their lives, as confirmed in a recent statement on social media.

Details about the passengers of the second boat, which included two Egyptians and numerous Sudanese migrants, have yet to be clarified, leaving the fate of these individuals uncertain.

