Building Bridges: US-India Chamber Strengthens Economic Ties

The Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, praised the US-India Chamber of Commerce's efforts in strengthening business alliances and enhancing community interactions during the 26th annual awards event.

Consul General DC Manjunath acknowledged the chamber's influence in boosting innovation, trade, and investment between India and Texas, and applauded efforts to enhance consular services for the Indian diaspora.

The event, featuring speeches from leaders such as Senator John Cornyn, also celebrated exceptional leaders in various sectors, with accolades given to Ashok Mago and institutions like Valmiki Mukherjee Cyber Future Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)