Fatal Highway Collision: Container Truck Claims Two Lives

A speeding container truck rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on a bridge between Ayodhya and Lucknow, leading to a tragic accident, officials reported.

The incident occurred when the pick-up, having broken down, was being inspected by its driver and a DCM driver who had come to assist. The container truck lost control and crashed into them.

Dhirendra from Raebareli and Man Singh Yadav from Ayodhya were fatally injured in the crash. Three others sustained injuries and were hospitalized. An investigation is underway by local police, who have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.