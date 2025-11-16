Fatal Highway Collision: Container Truck Claims Two Lives
A deadly collision occurred when a speeding container truck rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on a bridge. Two occupants of the pick-up died, and three others were injured. The incident took place between Ayodhya and Lucknow, prompting a police investigation. Post-mortems are being conducted.
A speeding container truck rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on a bridge between Ayodhya and Lucknow, leading to a tragic accident, officials reported.
The incident occurred when the pick-up, having broken down, was being inspected by its driver and a DCM driver who had come to assist. The container truck lost control and crashed into them.
Dhirendra from Raebareli and Man Singh Yadav from Ayodhya were fatally injured in the crash. Three others sustained injuries and were hospitalized. An investigation is underway by local police, who have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
