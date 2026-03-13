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Bulldozer Baba's Green Vision: Transforming Lucknow Through Development

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fighting crime, dubbing him 'Bulldozer Baba'. Singh highlighted development initiatives in Lucknow, including the Green Corridor, as crucial for easing traffic and improving connectivity. Lucknow's urban transformation is credited to the collaboration between national and state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:53 IST
Bulldozer Baba's Green Vision: Transforming Lucknow Through Development
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In Lucknow on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his rigorous approach against criminal elements, earning him the moniker 'Bulldozer Baba'. Singh emphasized that the administration's actions against crime have paved the way for significant development across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of the Green Corridor project, Singh stressed this initiative as pivotal for reducing traffic congestion and boosting connectivity in Lucknow, cementing its status as a prime urban center in India. Praising Yogi's dual approach of crime control and urban development, Singh noted the bulldozer's significance in preparing land for progress.

The Green Corridor, a 28-kilometer stretch connecting Shaheed Path and Kisan Path, is set to minimize travel time and foster an eco-friendly environment. Singh highlighted the project's ecological sensitivity, noting that trees were transplanted rather than removed. He further recognized Lucknow's emerging role in national defense with the new BrahMos missile facility enhancing both security and local technological prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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