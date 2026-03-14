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Green Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Urban Landscape

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the Green Corridor initiative in Lucknow, aimed at boosting infrastructure and connectivity. This Rs 1,519 crore project, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will cut travel time significantly, paving the way for urban development and a stronger economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:23 IST
Green Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Urban Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the Green Corridor initiative in Lucknow, marking a significant step towards infrastructure enhancement. This Rs 1,519 crore project is poised to revolutionize travel and connectivity within the city.

At the project's launch, Adityanath emphasized India's resilience and ongoing development under capable leadership, attributing these advancements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lucknow is set to become a hub for advanced infrastructure and technology, thanks to the cooperative vision of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and local leadership.

The project promises to transform travel in Lucknow, cutting journey times across the city from an hour to just 15 minutes. Described by Adityanath as a model of urban development and resource management, the initiative highlights the state government's aim to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30 through strategic urbanisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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