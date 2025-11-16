India's Growth Story: A Blueprint for Global Development

India is setting a global example by tightly intertwining economic growth with social inclusion, according to UNDP's Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu. During a recent visit to India, Xu highlighted the country's achievements in using technology and participatory governance to meet development goals for all citizens.

India's commitment to climate adaptation and inclusive digital finance is being showcased as a model for balancing economic progress with sustainability. Initiatives like the JAM trinity and UPI exemplify India's approach to transparent and direct benefit delivery, making them case studies for other nations facing similar challenges.

UNDP's latest Human Development Index reveals a global slowdown. Yet India, a leader among developing nations, continues to promote equitable growth through innovations in green jobs, climate resilience, and financial inclusion. Xu underscored the need for concrete global efforts in climate financing, emphasizing that sustainable development must be a collective aim.