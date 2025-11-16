Left Menu

India's Growth Story: A Blueprint for Global Development

India combines economic growth with social inclusion and technological innovation, offering a model for sustainable development worldwide. With its commitment to climate adaptation and digital finance, India sets a precedent for balancing progress and sustainability, as highlighted by UNDP's Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:32 IST
India's Growth Story: A Blueprint for Global Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is setting a global example by tightly intertwining economic growth with social inclusion, according to UNDP's Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu. During a recent visit to India, Xu highlighted the country's achievements in using technology and participatory governance to meet development goals for all citizens.

India's commitment to climate adaptation and inclusive digital finance is being showcased as a model for balancing economic progress with sustainability. Initiatives like the JAM trinity and UPI exemplify India's approach to transparent and direct benefit delivery, making them case studies for other nations facing similar challenges.

UNDP's latest Human Development Index reveals a global slowdown. Yet India, a leader among developing nations, continues to promote equitable growth through innovations in green jobs, climate resilience, and financial inclusion. Xu underscored the need for concrete global efforts in climate financing, emphasizing that sustainable development must be a collective aim.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

 India
2
Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

 Serbia
3
Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

 India
4
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Strugg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025