Left Menu

Building the Future: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Insights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of documenting experiences from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to aid future infrastructure endeavors. He urged workers to record these insights to foster informed replication and avoid purposeless repetition. The project promises faster travel, economic growth, and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:02 IST
Building the Future: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Insights
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for engineers involved in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to meticulously document their experiences. These insights are deemed crucial for the execution of similar projects across India, ensuring informed replication and avoiding redundant experimentation.

During his interaction with the project team in Surat, Modi highlighted how a comprehensive record could serve as a guideline, akin to a 'Blue Book', streamlining the development of bullet trains nationwide. He stressed the importance of understanding the reasoning behind actions taken during the project to avoid aimless replication.

The bullet train project, spanning 508 kilometers, is a landmark development in India's transportation infrastructure. With advanced engineering aligned with international standards, it promises to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, fueling business and tourism within the corridor and revolutionizing inter-city travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

 India
2
Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

 Serbia
3
Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

 India
4
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Strugg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025