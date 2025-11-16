Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port: India's Emerging Transshipment Hub

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is poised to transform into a premier transshipment hub, bringing Indian cargo transshipment back from foreign ports. By reaching full capacity, it aims to reduce ship and navigation costs, leveraging strategic proximity to key shipping routes and robust infrastructure connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to repatriate Indian cargo transhipment from foreign ports, the Vizhinjam International Seaport is quickly becoming a key transshipment hub, an official from Adani Vizinjham Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) highlighted.

The port's full capacity is anticipated to significantly cut consumer costs related to shipping and navigation, with substantial savings projected.

Positioned strategically near international shipping routes and well-integrated with road and rail networks, Vizhinjam is set to compete globally with transit locations like Singapore and Dubai, offering critical connectivity to Europe, the Persian Gulf, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

