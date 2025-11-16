Vizhinjam Port: India's Emerging Transshipment Hub

In a strategic move to repatriate Indian cargo transhipment from foreign ports, the Vizhinjam International Seaport is quickly becoming a key transshipment hub, an official from Adani Vizinjham Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) highlighted.

The port's full capacity is anticipated to significantly cut consumer costs related to shipping and navigation, with substantial savings projected.

Positioned strategically near international shipping routes and well-integrated with road and rail networks, Vizhinjam is set to compete globally with transit locations like Singapore and Dubai, offering critical connectivity to Europe, the Persian Gulf, and beyond.

