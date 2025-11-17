Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Devastates Central Vietnam

A devastating landslide in central Vietnam has resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to state media reports. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening as a bus carrying 32 passengers was struck by debris while traveling from Da Lat to Nha Trang.

The landslide, occurring on the Khanh Le Pass, was precipitated by heavy rains that have been battering the area. In the aftermath, 19 individuals were reported injured, while two passengers remain trapped in the bus, which is partially buried amidst soil and rocks.

In proximity to this incident, another landslide in Danang has left three individuals missing since Friday. Authorities are currently at the site, working tirelessly to rescue those still trapped and missing. This series of landslides highlights the region's vulnerability to heavy rains and the ensuing natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)