UniHealth Consultancy's Remarkable Performance Surges Growth Prospects

UniHealth Consultancy Limited, listed on NSE under the ticker UNIHEALTH, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, showcasing exceptional growth. The global healthcare provider, which operates extensively across Africa and is rapidly expanding in India, reported a total income of ₹69.56 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 55.14% in its consolidated financial figures.

The company posted an EBITDA of ₹34.62 crore, reflecting a 105.06% year-on-year rise, with an EBITDA margin soaring by 1,212 basis points to reach 49.76%. Net profit stood at ₹15.11 crore, a remarkable 194.80% growth, alongside an earnings per share of ₹9.80, up by 195.09% from the previous year.

Looking forward, Founders Dr. Akshay Parmar and Dr. Anurag Shah announced significant projects under development, including new facilities in Mumbai and Nashik, advancing towards a target of 1,000 operational beds over the next two years. The strategic focus remains on operational efficiency, enhanced patient care, and an asset-light model for sustainable growth amidst expansion efforts in India and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)