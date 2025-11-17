Left Menu

UniHealth Consultancy's Remarkable Performance Surges Growth Prospects

UniHealth Consultancy Limited reports robust financial results for H1 FY26 with impressive year-on-year growth across various metrics. As it expands its footprint in India and Africa, the company aims for operational excellence and sustainable growth through a strategic asset-light model, positioning itself as a leader in global healthcare.

UniHealth Posts Stellar 195% YoY Surge in Consolidated Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
UniHealth Consultancy Limited, listed on NSE under the ticker UNIHEALTH, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, showcasing exceptional growth. The global healthcare provider, which operates extensively across Africa and is rapidly expanding in India, reported a total income of ₹69.56 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 55.14% in its consolidated financial figures.

The company posted an EBITDA of ₹34.62 crore, reflecting a 105.06% year-on-year rise, with an EBITDA margin soaring by 1,212 basis points to reach 49.76%. Net profit stood at ₹15.11 crore, a remarkable 194.80% growth, alongside an earnings per share of ₹9.80, up by 195.09% from the previous year.

Looking forward, Founders Dr. Akshay Parmar and Dr. Anurag Shah announced significant projects under development, including new facilities in Mumbai and Nashik, advancing towards a target of 1,000 operational beds over the next two years. The strategic focus remains on operational efficiency, enhanced patient care, and an asset-light model for sustainable growth amidst expansion efforts in India and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

