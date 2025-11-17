Remedium Lifecare's Financial Surge: Strategic Growth and Expansion

Mumbai, November 17, 2025: Remedium Lifecare Limited unveiled its robust financial results for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025. The results reflect significant operational momentum, with consolidated revenues from operations reaching ₹11,105.82 lakh, and the total income amounting to ₹11,431.25 lakh.

For the quarter, the firm reported a consolidated profit before tax of ₹1,043.69 lakh and a profit after tax of ₹862.34 lakh, with earnings per share doubling compared to the previous quarter. Profits surged by 85.49% compared to the previous quarter and 82.70% in EBITDA, demonstrating strong business performance.

Mr. Adarsh Munjal, Whole-Time Director, emphasized the company's operational discipline and business expansion during this period. Enhanced governance and global expansion strategies, including strengthened leadership and a global subsidiary footprint, are expected to further bolster the company's growth trajectory in the pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)