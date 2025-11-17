Left Menu

New Horizons: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar

Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to commence commercial operations on December 25 with 23 daily departures. Initially operating for 12 hours daily, the airport aims to manage up to 10 flights per hour. Jointly developed by Adani Group and CIDCO, the airport promises significant connectivity boosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised to begin commercial flight operations on December 25. Initial plans include 23 daily scheduled departures and operation hours between 8 am and 8 pm, as detailed in a recent release. In its first month, NMIA will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

Developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a collaboration between Adani Group and CIDCO, the airport represents a significant addition to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, NMIA will initially handle around 120 air traffic movements daily.

From February 2026, operations will extend to a 24-hour schedule, with 34 daily departures. The inaugural IndiGo flight from Bengaluru is scheduled for an 8:00 am arrival, followed by a departure to Hyderabad. The initial phase, costing Rs 19,650 crore, offers connectivity to 16 domestic destinations with a capacity for 20 million passengers annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

