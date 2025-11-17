Northern Railway GM Reviews Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Progress

Ashok Kumar Verma, the General Manager of Northern Railway, conducted a detailed inspection of the Srinagar-Baramulla section under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on Monday.

Accompanied by Vivek Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager of Jammu, and other senior officials, the inspection aimed to evaluate the progress of ongoing construction, passenger safety measures, and infrastructure quality, according to Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Verma emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols and maintaining high standards in this significant national undertaking. The inspection, including a 60-kilometer stretch and the key Anantnag Goods Terminal, is vital for steering projects towards enhanced connectivity and economic advancement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)