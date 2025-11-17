Left Menu

India Launches ARKA GKT-1: Pioneering Indigenous Power Semiconductor Chip

Cyient Semiconductors and Azimuth AI launched the ARKA GKT-1, a power semiconductor chip for smart meters and other applications. It represents the first chip of its kind to be designed in India, marking a significant step in the nation's semiconductor design and innovation landscape.

Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient Semiconductors (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad-based Cyient Semiconductors, in collaboration with Azimuth AI, has unveiled the ARKA GKT-1, an innovative power semiconductor chip. This marks a milestone in India's growing dominance in the semiconductor design sector, with Cyient Executive Vice-Chairman Krishna Bodanapu highlighting the chip's significance in the Indian context.

Designed indigenously, the ARKA GKT-1 is set to revolutionize smart meter applications among other uses. Bodanapu emphasized that although currently manufactured overseas due to limited domestic capabilities, there are plans to reduce the three-year production timeline significantly.

This development comes as India aims for self-reliance in tech innovations. Approved by the government, the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) further supports this vision, with substantial investments enhancing India's capacity to innovate and manufacture domestically.

