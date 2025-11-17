India Launches ARKA GKT-1: Pioneering Indigenous Power Semiconductor Chip
Cyient Semiconductors and Azimuth AI launched the ARKA GKT-1, a power semiconductor chip for smart meters and other applications. It represents the first chip of its kind to be designed in India, marking a significant step in the nation's semiconductor design and innovation landscape.
Hyderabad-based Cyient Semiconductors, in collaboration with Azimuth AI, has unveiled the ARKA GKT-1, an innovative power semiconductor chip. This marks a milestone in India's growing dominance in the semiconductor design sector, with Cyient Executive Vice-Chairman Krishna Bodanapu highlighting the chip's significance in the Indian context.
Designed indigenously, the ARKA GKT-1 is set to revolutionize smart meter applications among other uses. Bodanapu emphasized that although currently manufactured overseas due to limited domestic capabilities, there are plans to reduce the three-year production timeline significantly.
This development comes as India aims for self-reliance in tech innovations. Approved by the government, the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) further supports this vision, with substantial investments enhancing India's capacity to innovate and manufacture domestically.