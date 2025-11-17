Legrand India Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Women Empowerment

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Group Legrand India has been honored as one of India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025, earning recognition in the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) - Manufacturing Category by Avtar & Seramount.

This accolade results from a comprehensive survey assessing organizations on parameters such as gender diversity, equitable practices, and workplace culture. Group Legrand India is celebrated for its robust Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) framework rooted in a 'People First' philosophy, enabling women through mentorship and development programs.

Group CEO Tony Berland emphasized that diversity is embedded in Legrand's purpose and culture, while CHRO Nisha Samuel highlighted their commitment to an inclusive environment providing leadership opportunities and supportive policies to women. These efforts aim to foster innovation, belonging, and empowerment, reflecting Legrand's dedication to setting new standards for workplace inclusivity and leadership in India.