Left Menu

Legrand India Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Women Empowerment

Legrand India has been distinguished as one of India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025. Recognized by Avtar & Seramount, Legrand excels in promoting gender diversity, equitable practices, and inclusive leadership, particularly within the manufacturing sector. This achievement underscores their ongoing commitment to a diverse and empowering work environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:16 IST
Legrand India Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Women Empowerment
Group Legrand India Recognized Among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Group Legrand India has been honored as one of India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2025, earning recognition in the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) - Manufacturing Category by Avtar & Seramount.

This accolade results from a comprehensive survey assessing organizations on parameters such as gender diversity, equitable practices, and workplace culture. Group Legrand India is celebrated for its robust Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) framework rooted in a 'People First' philosophy, enabling women through mentorship and development programs.

Group CEO Tony Berland emphasized that diversity is embedded in Legrand's purpose and culture, while CHRO Nisha Samuel highlighted their commitment to an inclusive environment providing leadership opportunities and supportive policies to women. These efforts aim to foster innovation, belonging, and empowerment, reflecting Legrand's dedication to setting new standards for workplace inclusivity and leadership in India.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in B...

 India
2
Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends

Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends

 India
3
Unveiling the Future of Design: BITS Design School Opens New Horizons

Unveiling the Future of Design: BITS Design School Opens New Horizons

 India
4
Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025