Left Menu

Golden Surge: India's Record-breaking Gold Imports in October 2025

India's gold imports reached a record USD 14.72 billion in October 2025, driven by festival and wedding demand. Commerce data reveals a 21.44% rise in imports from April to October. Switzerland leads as the top source. The surge in imports widens India's trade deficit to USD 41.68 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:50 IST
Golden Surge: India's Record-breaking Gold Imports in October 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented trend, India's gold imports hit a record high of USD 14.72 billion in October, reflecting a surge driven by festival and wedding demand, as per the latest data from the commerce ministry.

The cumulative imports between April and October of the current fiscal year noted a significant 21.44% increase, totaling USD 41.23 billion compared to USD 34 billion in the previous year. This uptrend has notably expanded the nation's trade deficit to an all-time high of USD 41.68 billion for the month.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal attributed this spike to seasonal demands, while data showed Switzerland as the primary source for these imports, accounting for 40%. Other significant contributors include the UAE and South Africa. The precious metal now represents more than 5% of the nation's total imports.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025