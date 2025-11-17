Left Menu

India's Plan to Clamp Down on Cheap Coke: Antidumping Duty Alert

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke from six countries to protect domestic producers from cheap imports. This measure, still pending a final decision by the finance ministry, seeks to uphold fair trade and level competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:10 IST
India's Plan to Clamp Down on Cheap Coke: Antidumping Duty Alert
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has suggested the imposition of an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke imported from six countries, including Australia, China, and Russia.

This move aims to shield domestic manufacturers from undercutting by cheaper imports.

The DGTR's preliminary investigation revealed that these imports are priced below normal value, indicating dumping, which is harmful to local industries.

The notification outlined provisional duties ranging from USD 73.55 to USD 130.66 per ton.

Although the DGTR makes recommendations, it's the finance ministry that will ultimately decide on enforcing this duty.

Anti-dumping measures, coordinated under the World Trade Organisation's framework, are a common strategy employed to protect domestic markets.

India, having imposed similar duties previously on various products, aims to ensure equitable trading conditions for its producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025