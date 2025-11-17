India's Plan to Clamp Down on Cheap Coke: Antidumping Duty Alert
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke from six countries to protect domestic producers from cheap imports. This measure, still pending a final decision by the finance ministry, seeks to uphold fair trade and level competition.
- Country:
- India
The Commerce Ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has suggested the imposition of an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke imported from six countries, including Australia, China, and Russia.
This move aims to shield domestic manufacturers from undercutting by cheaper imports.
The DGTR's preliminary investigation revealed that these imports are priced below normal value, indicating dumping, which is harmful to local industries.
The notification outlined provisional duties ranging from USD 73.55 to USD 130.66 per ton.
Although the DGTR makes recommendations, it's the finance ministry that will ultimately decide on enforcing this duty.
Anti-dumping measures, coordinated under the World Trade Organisation's framework, are a common strategy employed to protect domestic markets.
India, having imposed similar duties previously on various products, aims to ensure equitable trading conditions for its producers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition Urgency: Bangladesh's Call to India for Sheikh Hasina
XPeng Faces Challenges Amidst Intense EV Competition in China
Bullseye: India's Golden Triumph at Asian Archery Championships
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of 45 Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Trade Tensions: US Tariffs Impact India's Export Dynamics