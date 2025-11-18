Dollar's Rally: A Tug of War Against Global Currencies Amid Economic Uncertainty
The dollar gained against the euro and yen as market participants braced for significant U.S. economic data releases. Despite President Trump's tariff U-turn, inflation concerns persist. Analysts are divided on future Fed rate cuts, with expectations for a December cut now below 40%. Global currency fluctuations continue amidst economic contractions and market interventions.
On Monday, the dollar gained strength against the euro and yen as traders prepared for a key week with crucial U.S. economic data releases. President Donald Trump's decision to reverse tariffs on over 200 food products didn't shock the market, given existing cost-of-living pressures.
Anticipated data from the recent government shutdown is expected to shed light on the U.S. economy, notably the September nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Thursday. While the markets await the data, Federal Reserve discussions about a potential December rate cut remain tense, with less than a 40% chance of a 25-basis-point cut.
Currency movements were notable globally—Japan's yen remains weakened amidst fears of government intervention while the pound and Swiss franc experienced fluctuations influenced by upcoming British budget announcements and global market conditions.
