Global Service Firms Seen as Key to Boosting Africa’s Local Content Growth

The role of global service companies in accelerating local content development across Africa’s oil and gas industry took center stage at the Wider African Energy Summit held recently in Aberdeen. Hosted in partnership with the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the summit brought together energy leaders, investors, policymakers and service providers to explore how Africa can leverage partnerships and industrial capacity to drive long-term economic development.

A key presentation by Ileana Ferber, CEO and Founder of Colibri Business Development LLC, highlighted the evolving nature of Africa’s energy landscape and the rising importance of service companies as catalysts for local content, technology transfer and workforce development.

Service Companies Positioned as Engines of Local Content Expansion

Ferber emphasized that global and regional service companies—ranging from engineering firms to logistics providers and technical contractors—hold extraordinary potential to strengthen Africa’s local content frameworks.

“Service companies can become a key enabler of local content in Africa… They are the bridge between operators and suppliers,” she said.

Her message was clear: as Africa’s oil and gas value chains expand, service firms are uniquely placed to connect major operators with local suppliers, generate jobs and facilitate knowledge exchange across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

Africa’s Energy Sector Is Evolving Beyond Upstream Exploration

For decades, much of Africa’s oil and gas activity centered on upstream exploration and production. However, a shift is underway as governments across the continent increasingly prioritize:

Midstream infrastructure (pipelines, storage, LNG facilities)

Downstream industries (refineries, petrochemicals, distribution networks)

Gas monetization and domestic energy markets

Cross-border energy trade and export diversification

This shift is driven by national goals to improve energy security, broaden economic participation, reduce fuel imports, expand industrial capabilities and ensure that natural resources create lasting domestic value.

As investment in mid- and downstream segments grows, the need for a skilled service ecosystem becomes even more critical.

Local Content: A Driver of Jobs, Skills and Industrial Capacity

Local content in Africa extends far beyond simply employing local workers. Ferber outlined three primary pillars that must be strengthened:

1. Skills Development

Training programs must focus on both technical (hard) and management/leadership (soft) skills to equip local workers for specialized roles in engineering, maintenance, safety, environmental management and operations.

2. Supplier Development

Local suppliers must be empowered with the tools, systems and certifications required to operate at international industry standards. This includes:

ISO accreditation

Safety and quality systems

Supply chain integration

Compliance training

3. Technology Transfer

Technology transfer remains a critical pillar for long-term local capacity. It involves sharing tacit knowledge, operational practices, digital tools, research partnerships, and innovation-focused collaboration between global firms and local industry.

Without these elements, Africa risks remaining a raw material exporter rather than a value-added energy hub.

Regulatory Challenges: Aligning Government and Industry

Despite progress, Ferber noted that many African countries face challenges in implementing local content regulations, citing issues such as:

Heavy prescriptive requirements without sufficient industry input

Unrealistic targets that surpass existing workforce capacity

Regulations misaligned with specific project phases

Lack of harmonization across regions

Limited institutional frameworks to support supplier readiness

“Local content requirements can be prescriptive, with minimum engagement with the industry… They can feature unrealistic targets that exceed local capability and skills,” Ferber explained.

She stressed the need for greater coordination between governments, operators, and service providers to create practical, economically viable and sustainable local content policies.

Opportunities: Local Content as a Tool for Broader Economic Growth

While acknowledging the challenges, Ferber also outlined the significant opportunities that effective local content strategies can unlock:

Economic Diversification

Local content rules can encourage growth in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, engineering services, and logistics—broadening a country’s industrial base beyond oil and gas.

SME Growth and Empowerment

Well-designed programs can foster the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those owned by:

Youth

Women

Historically underrepresented groups

Infrastructure Expansion

Local content requirements can accelerate development of infrastructure that benefits multiple sectors, including roads, ports, telecommunications and industrial zones.

Stronger Domestic Value Chains

With improved skills, local suppliers play a growing role in procurement, fabrication, maintenance, and project execution—keeping more value within African economies.

The Role of Global Service Companies Moving Forward

The message from the Wider African Energy Summit was clear: service companies will be central players in shaping Africa’s industrial future.

Their contributions will include:

Training thousands of African workers

Establishing partnerships with local suppliers

Introducing advanced technologies into African markets

Supporting governments to refine regulatory frameworks

Helping operators achieve compliance while expanding local participation

As Africa expands its energy ambitions—from natural gas processing to refining, LNG, hydrogen and petrochemicals—service companies will remain indispensable partners.

The Wider African Energy Summit reaffirmed the crucial role of global service companies in strengthening local content ecosystems across Africa’s evolving oil and gas sector. Through collaboration, capacity building and strategic investment, these companies can help unlock the continent’s economic potential while supporting skills development, job creation and technology transfer.

With balanced regulations, stronger public-private coordination, and continued commitment from service companies, Africa can build a competitive, resilient and inclusive energy industry capable of generating sustainable long-term growth.