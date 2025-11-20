Exploring collaboration with Israeli firms to boost productivity: Amul MD

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said on Thursday that Amul is exploring collaboration opportunities with Israeli companies to access cutting-edge technologies that can significantly enhance India's dairy productivity.

Speaking in Tel Aviv as part of the 60-member business delegation accompanying Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Mehta said Israel's expertise in dairy technology could help India strengthen its position as the world's largest milk producer."We are exploring ways to collaborate with Israeli companies for technology to produce two-thirds of the world's milk," he said.Mehta noted that Israel's advancements in animal nutrition, cattle management and productivity enhancement could play a crucial role in India's dairy sector."Our focus is to improve the productivity of our cattle. In feeding and animal management, we require technology. These are the areas where Israel has done excellent work," he said, adding that such technologies can also help boost agricultural productivity in India's arid regions.

Mehta said Amul, which currently exports ghee to Israel, plans to expand its dairy export portfolio to cater not only to the Indian diaspora but also to the local Israeli market."We are exporting ghee here, but we will soon expand to multiple other products which not just the Indian diaspora wants, but can also go into the mainstream market," he told ANI.GCMMF, which markets its products under the iconic 'Amul' brand, is looking at Israel as a key market for high-value dairy products as it builds deeper global linkages.The delegation, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, is holding discussions in Tel Aviv to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation and to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and Israel. (ANI)

