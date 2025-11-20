Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Radha Soami Satsang Beas congregation Nov 21 to 23

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas congregation, which will be held from November 21 to 23 in Bhati Mines, Chhattarpur. A turnout of three to four lakh devotees from India and abroad is expected. The advisory stated that devotees generally begin arriving from 5 am on November 21 and around 80,000 will likely stay overnight inside the complex, while the remaining commute from different parts of Delhi and NCR and disperse by late evening around 6 pm.

The traffic police said the ongoing wedding season and the presence of several banquet halls and farmhouses along the routes leading to Radha Soami Satsang Complex are likely to add to congestion, and elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the expected rush.

The advisory said entry for all devotees and all categories of vehicles will only be from Bhati Mines Road, and people intending to visit the Satsang Complex have been advised to reach before 5 am to avoid congestion. The organisers have also created separate entry points for different categories of visitors, the advisory added.

The traffic police said devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram have been advised to reach the Satsang Complex via Dera Border to avoid inconvenience.

The advisory stated that adequate parking arrangements have been made within the complex, and no vehicle will be allowed to park on SSN Marg, and sufficient signage has been put up for the awareness of devotees.

According to the traffic police, restrictions on the movement of heavy transport vehicles on Bhati Mines Road between Chhattarpur Road and Gurgaon Road T point and Radha Soami Satsang Complex will remain in force from November 21 to 23 between 4 am and 8 pm to prevent blockage.

The advisory said heavy vehicles will be diverted from Mandi Road towards Jonapur cut and then to Mehrauli Gurugram Road, and also near Mallu Farm on Bandh Road towards Jonapur and further to Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

The traffic police said all emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders and Delhi Police vehicles, will have free access on roads where restrictions are in place, and those entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border have been advised to use Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southern Range Traffic, said motorists should avoid the affected stretches, follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty and use public transport whenever possible in view of the expected rush.

