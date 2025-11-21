UPDATE 1-In October weather balloon strike, United pilots were showered with glass, probe shows

The pilots on a United Airlines jet struck by an apparent weather balloon during an October 16 flight near Moab, Utah were showered with glass before making an emergency landing, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. WindBorne Systems last month said it believes one of its balloons struck and cracked the windshield of United Flight 1093, a Boeing 737 MAX. The NTSB said the radar track of the balloon was consistent with the United plane that was struck. The NTSB said "the impact resulted in both pilots being showered with pieces of glass. The captain sustained multiple superficial lacerations to his right arm," and the first officer was not injured. The NTSB said the radar track for the WindBorne long-duration high-altitude weather balloon was consistent with the path of the United jet. The balloon had departed Spokane, Washington before transiting Oregon and Nevada before eventually flying over Utah.

The captain said he noticed a distant object on the horizon but before he could mention the object to the first officer there was a significant impact to the windshield along with a loud bang. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said last month "in the wrong situation could have been really devastating for the aircraft and those on board."

The incident raised concerns the damage could have been caused by space debris. Prior government studies have suggested a very small risk of debris striking jets in flight. Airplane windshields are multi-layered to prevent a loss of cabin pressure if damaged in flight.

The NTSB said the flight had departed Denver with 112 passengers and crew. The captain declared an emergency and diverted safely in Salt Lake City. Passengers were transported on another aircraft to Los Angeles later that day. WindBorne said it has conducted more than 4,000 launches and files notice for every balloon launched with the Federal Aviation Administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)