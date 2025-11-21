GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism
LSEG Lipper data showed that investors bought a net $4.43 billion worth of global equity funds during the week to November 19, a touch higher than the prior week's $4.39 billion. "The third-quarter earnings season was robust, led by tech but with signs of strength across the board," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.
Global equity funds attracted inflows for a ninth straight week as fund investors, encouraged by an overall strong third-quarter earnings season, brushed off concerns about lofty tech valuations. LSEG Lipper data showed that investors bought a net $4.43 billion worth of global equity funds during the week to November 19, a touch higher than the prior week's $4.39 billion.
"The third-quarter earnings season was robust, led by tech but with signs of strength across the board," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management. LSEG data for a combined 4,448 large- and mid-cap companies showed that their profits rose about 15.66% from a year ago in the third quarter, topping analyst expectations of an 8.23% increase.
"We rate global equities as Attractive," UBS's Haefele said. The MSCI World Index, however, eased to a nearly 2-1/2-month low of 963.34 on Friday amid uncertainty over U.S. interest rates and worries about stretched valuations in the technology sector.
Investors bought a net $4.36 billion and $3.13 billion, respectively, of U.S. and Asian equity funds but divested roughly $6.03 billion worth of European funds. The healthcare sector received a net $2.46 billion, the largest weekly inflow since at least 2022. Consumer discretionary and tech, however, saw net sales of $1.12 billion and $895 million, respectively.
Investors bought a net $10.55 billion worth of global bond funds, extending inflows into a 31st straight week. Short-term bond funds drew $4.76 billion, following approximately $5.79 billion worth of net purchases the prior week. Government bond funds and euro-denominated bond funds also attracted $3.41 billion and $2.92 billion, respectively.
Money market funds suffered a second successive weekly outflow, valued at a net $7.51 billion. Investors pumped $5.2 billion into gold and precious metals commodity funds in their largest weekly net purchase since October 22.
In emerging markets, investors added a net $2.05 billion worth of equity funds for a fourth successive weekly purchase but divested approximately $1.04 billion worth of bond funds, data for a combined 28,779 funds showed.
