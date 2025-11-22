Tragic Road Mishap: Iron-Ore Dumper Crash Claims Lives in Jharkhand

A severe road accident in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district resulted in the deaths of three individuals when a dumper, loaded with iron ore, fell onto an e-rickshaw. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, as confirmed by police officials.

According to Officer-in-Charge Chanchal Kumar of Rajnagar police station, poor road conditions allegedly caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Two victims died instantly, while the injured parties were rushed to a local hospital where one later succumbed to injuries.

The accident led to significant traffic disruptions in the area, with numerous vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. Meanwhile, authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.