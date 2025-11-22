Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' Marathon in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory for the 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' half marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 23. Traffic diversions in South Delhi are planned from 4 am to 9 am. Commuters should expect delays and plan alternate routes, particularly avoiding busy routes near major landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:09 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the upcoming 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' half marathon scheduled for November 23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The advisory outlines significant traffic diversions and restrictions on major routes in South Delhi, active from 4 am to 9 am on the day of the event, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the marathon.

Motorists are urged to anticipate traffic congestion and to plan their travel accordingly, refraining from using certain key roads and opting for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

