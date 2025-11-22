Traffic Advisory for 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' Marathon in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory for the 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' half marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 23. Traffic diversions in South Delhi are planned from 4 am to 9 am. Commuters should expect delays and plan alternate routes, particularly avoiding busy routes near major landmarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the upcoming 'Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon' half marathon scheduled for November 23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The advisory outlines significant traffic diversions and restrictions on major routes in South Delhi, active from 4 am to 9 am on the day of the event, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the marathon.
Motorists are urged to anticipate traffic congestion and to plan their travel accordingly, refraining from using certain key roads and opting for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Traffic
- Police
- Shahothon
- Marathon
- Jawaharlal Nehru
- Stadium
- Diversions
- Restrictions
- Commuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown
Madurai Emerges as Hockey Hub with New International Stadium
Birmingham City unveils plan for new stadium that Tom Brady says will be 'a blast'
Mitchell Starc secures best ever bowling figures at Perth's Optus Stadium during 1st Ashes Test
Azteca Stadium soul is being preserved in World Cup renovations, director says