Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Meeting Marathon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kolkata for strategic meetings with BJP leaders and RSS representatives, as West Bengal's assembly elections approach. His visit is aimed at strengthening the party's organizational readiness and setting the tone for the upcoming polls, signaling intensified election preparations.
As West Bengal's assembly elections loom, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a three-day visit to Kolkata to fortify the BJP's election strategies. Arriving on Monday, Shah's schedule is packed with closed-door sessions involving BJP MLAs, MPs, and civic body representatives.
Shah's itinerary also includes important discussions with the state's RSS leadership, emphasizing the BJP's plan to consolidate its position. A press conference is expected to further highlight the party's objectives and aspirations.
Amidst his strategic meetings, Shah convened a session at the BJP's Salt Lake office. His visit underscores a concerted effort to boost the party's organizational capabilities and set the election campaign's tone ahead of the crucial polls.
