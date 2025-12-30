Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Meeting Marathon

As West Bengal's assembly elections loom, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a three-day visit to Kolkata to fortify the BJP's election strategies. Arriving on Monday, Shah's schedule is packed with closed-door sessions involving BJP MLAs, MPs, and civic body representatives.

Shah's itinerary also includes important discussions with the state's RSS leadership, emphasizing the BJP's plan to consolidate its position. A press conference is expected to further highlight the party's objectives and aspirations.

Amidst his strategic meetings, Shah convened a session at the BJP's Salt Lake office. His visit underscores a concerted effort to boost the party's organizational capabilities and set the election campaign's tone ahead of the crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)