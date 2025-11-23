Airspace Alert: Airlines Halt Flights Over Venezuela Amid Security Concerns

Three major airlines—Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal—canceled flights departing from Caracas, Venezuela, after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration flagged a 'potentially hazardous situation' on Friday.

The cancellations were confirmed by Flightradar24 and Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport's website. Concerns stem from worsening security conditions and increased military activity in the region, according to Aeronautica Civil de Colombia.

Spain's Iberia joined the list by canceling flights from Monday until further notice. In contrast, Copa Airlines and Wingo continued their operations. The move follows a significant U.S. military buildup, with key assets like the U.S. Navy's largest aircraft carrier now stationed in the region.

