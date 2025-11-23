Historic Limestone Auction Heralds New Era in Jammu & Kashmir’s Mineral Sector

Jammu & Kashmir is set to witness the historic auction of seven limestone blocks on Monday, marking a new chapter in the Union Territory's mineral sector. This is the first-ever mining block auction that emphasizes transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development, according to the mines ministry.

The auction covers approximately 314 hectares across Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, categorized under G3 and G4 exploration stages. The deposits hold significant potential for high-quality limestone, crucial for cement manufacturing and other industrial uses.

The process, led by coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy, aligns with cooperative federalism principles and national environmental guidelines, aiming to trigger job creation, revenue growth, and industrial development, in line with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)