Historic Limestone Auction Heralds New Era in Jammu & Kashmir’s Mineral Sector

For the first time, seven limestone blocks will be auctioned in Jammu & Kashmir, marking the first mining block auction in the Union Territory. This initiative aims for transparency and sustainable development, potentially boosting industrial expansion, job creation, and economic opportunities within local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:37 IST
Jammu & Kashmir is set to witness the historic auction of seven limestone blocks on Monday, marking a new chapter in the Union Territory's mineral sector. This is the first-ever mining block auction that emphasizes transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development, according to the mines ministry.

The auction covers approximately 314 hectares across Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, categorized under G3 and G4 exploration stages. The deposits hold significant potential for high-quality limestone, crucial for cement manufacturing and other industrial uses.

The process, led by coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy, aligns with cooperative federalism principles and national environmental guidelines, aiming to trigger job creation, revenue growth, and industrial development, in line with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

