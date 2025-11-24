IIM Calcutta Innovation Park Pioneers Entrepreneurial Boom in Assam

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) has revealed strategic collaborations with three key educational institutions in Assam to enhance the entrepreneurial climate across the region.

The collaboration involves IIT Guwahati, Assam Skill University, and Assam Royal Global University, collectively working to nurture talent from grassroots to advanced startup initiatives, according to an official statement.

The partnership will facilitate co-incubation opportunities for deep-tech and biotech startups, set up Entrepreneurship Development Cells, and engage students in practical innovation activities, aiming to transform North-East India into a vibrant innovation corridor, said Ajay Jain, chairman of IIMCIP.

(With inputs from agencies.)