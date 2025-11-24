Left Menu

NXT Frontiers: India's Global Innovation Pathways Unveiled in Dubai

The India Global Forum is hosting its fifth UAE event in Dubai, focusing on scaling Indian brands globally. It features industry roundtables, dialogues, and networking events aimed at enhancing international competitiveness. Key discussions will explore tech-driven economic growth, capital flows, and cross-border partnerships in the India-Gulf corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:43 IST
NXT Frontiers: India's Global Innovation Pathways Unveiled in Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The India Global Forum's prominent UAE event returns to Dubai for its fifth edition tomorrow, emphasizing the globalization of Indian brands by leveraging the UAE's logistical strengths. Exclusive roundtables and discussions at DP World's JAFZA kick off the two-day event, spotlighting strategies for Indian firms to tap into international markets effectively.

Highlighting the evening of Day 1 is the marquee event, Disruptors in the Desert, held at H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama's private residence, featuring a conversation with entrepreneur-investor Nikhil Kamath. Day 2 will take place at the Dubai Future Foundation, gathering 90 key leaders to explore India's technological ascent and Gulf collaborative opportunities.

IGF ME2025, under the theme NXT Frontiers, encourages dialogue on digital trade, AI, and sustainable growth, focusing on the India–UAE corridor's role in global growth amidst geopolitical changes and digital evolution. Renowned figures like H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama and Dr. Deepak Mittal will address topics pivotal to economic and technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

 Global
2
Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

 India
3
Trump Administration Ends TPS for Myanmar Nationals

Trump Administration Ends TPS for Myanmar Nationals

 Global
4
Una District Enforces Emergency Armament Deposit

Una District Enforces Emergency Armament Deposit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025