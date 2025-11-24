NXT Frontiers: India's Global Innovation Pathways Unveiled in Dubai
The India Global Forum is hosting its fifth UAE event in Dubai, focusing on scaling Indian brands globally. It features industry roundtables, dialogues, and networking events aimed at enhancing international competitiveness. Key discussions will explore tech-driven economic growth, capital flows, and cross-border partnerships in the India-Gulf corridor.
The India Global Forum's prominent UAE event returns to Dubai for its fifth edition tomorrow, emphasizing the globalization of Indian brands by leveraging the UAE's logistical strengths. Exclusive roundtables and discussions at DP World's JAFZA kick off the two-day event, spotlighting strategies for Indian firms to tap into international markets effectively.
Highlighting the evening of Day 1 is the marquee event, Disruptors in the Desert, held at H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama's private residence, featuring a conversation with entrepreneur-investor Nikhil Kamath. Day 2 will take place at the Dubai Future Foundation, gathering 90 key leaders to explore India's technological ascent and Gulf collaborative opportunities.
IGF ME2025, under the theme NXT Frontiers, encourages dialogue on digital trade, AI, and sustainable growth, focusing on the India–UAE corridor's role in global growth amidst geopolitical changes and digital evolution. Renowned figures like H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama and Dr. Deepak Mittal will address topics pivotal to economic and technological progress.
