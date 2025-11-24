Bus Mishap on Yamuna Expressway: 16 Injured in Overturning Incident

In a distressing accident on the Yamuna Expressway, at least 16 passengers were injured when a bus overturned early Monday morning, according to reports from senior police officials.

Superintendent of Police, Suresh Chandra Rawat, confirmed the incident involving a daily service bus traveling from Chhatarpur, Delhi to Raebareli, which hit the divider and overturned due to the driver's lapse in attention.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the driver lost control while attempting to take a tobacco pouch from the conductor, leading to the crash. Three individuals with severe injuries have been rushed to SN Medical College in Agra for urgent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)