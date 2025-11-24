Left Menu

Bus Mishap on Yamuna Expressway: 16 Injured in Overturning Incident

A bus carrying 50-60 passengers from Delhi to Raebareli overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, injuring 16 people. The accident occurred between milestones 127 and 128 due to driver negligence while retrieving a tobacco pouch. Three passengers were seriously injured and hospitalized in Agra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST
In a distressing accident on the Yamuna Expressway, at least 16 passengers were injured when a bus overturned early Monday morning, according to reports from senior police officials.

Superintendent of Police, Suresh Chandra Rawat, confirmed the incident involving a daily service bus traveling from Chhatarpur, Delhi to Raebareli, which hit the divider and overturned due to the driver's lapse in attention.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the driver lost control while attempting to take a tobacco pouch from the conductor, leading to the crash. Three individuals with severe injuries have been rushed to SN Medical College in Agra for urgent care.

