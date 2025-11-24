New MEMU Train Services Enhance Connectivity in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Region
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two new MEMU train services connecting Delhi with Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to boost local connectivity and the regional economy. The initiative, part of a wider railway expansion, enhances travel options for daily commuters, students, and professionals in the area.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary, inaugurated two new MEMU train services in a bid to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.
The MEMU trains will operate on the Delhi Junction-Shamli and Delhi Shahdara-Shamli routes, providing improved travel options for students, commuters, and professionals.
Highlighting the Indian Railways' commitment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaishnaw emphasized efforts in upgrading the Shamli railway station to a world-class facility and improving regional transport infrastructure significantly since 2014.
