Left Menu

Lush Returns: Tapping into India's Booming Luxury Beauty Market

British cosmetics retailer Lush is re-entering India after nearly 30 years, aiming to capture the luxury segment in beauty and personal care. Partnering with Bengaluru's Bilberry Brands, it plans an omnichannel strategy, including online sales and physical stores, starting in Delhi-NCR. Lush foresees India as a top market within 5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:13 IST
Lush Returns: Tapping into India's Booming Luxury Beauty Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British cosmetics giant Lush is set to re-enter the Indian market after nearly three decades. The company aims to seize a substantial part of the burgeoning luxury segment in beauty and personal care, expecting India to rank among its top 10 global markets in the coming 3-5 years. According to Co-Founder Rowena Bird, Lush's strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands marks its ambitious return.

Lush is renowned for its handmade, cruelty-free cosmetics and has now entered a strategic Licensee Agreement with Bilberry Brands. This move will see its products available across India through direct-to-consumer routes, alongside plans for physical stores, with the first launching soon at Select City Walk mall in Delhi-NCR. Lush has set sights on expanding to key metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company's return comes as India becomes the 54th country in Lush's global footprint, aiming to rival cosmetic heavyweights such as Estée Lauder and L'Oréal in the premium segment. With the Indian beauty market valued at approximately USD 28 billion, growing 10-11% annually, and a broader market projection of USD 44.63 billion by 2032, Lush is poised for significant growth driven by rising income levels and increased e-commerce activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Bengal Polls

Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Be...

 India
2
Kremlin Rejects European Counter-Proposal to U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

Kremlin Rejects European Counter-Proposal to U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

 Russia
3
Steel Bridges Propel Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Forward

Steel Bridges Propel Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Forward

 India
4
Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases

Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025