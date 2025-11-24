Lush Returns: Tapping into India's Booming Luxury Beauty Market

British cosmetics giant Lush is set to re-enter the Indian market after nearly three decades. The company aims to seize a substantial part of the burgeoning luxury segment in beauty and personal care, expecting India to rank among its top 10 global markets in the coming 3-5 years. According to Co-Founder Rowena Bird, Lush's strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands marks its ambitious return.

Lush is renowned for its handmade, cruelty-free cosmetics and has now entered a strategic Licensee Agreement with Bilberry Brands. This move will see its products available across India through direct-to-consumer routes, alongside plans for physical stores, with the first launching soon at Select City Walk mall in Delhi-NCR. Lush has set sights on expanding to key metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company's return comes as India becomes the 54th country in Lush's global footprint, aiming to rival cosmetic heavyweights such as Estée Lauder and L'Oréal in the premium segment. With the Indian beauty market valued at approximately USD 28 billion, growing 10-11% annually, and a broader market projection of USD 44.63 billion by 2032, Lush is poised for significant growth driven by rising income levels and increased e-commerce activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)