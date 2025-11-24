Air India's Transformative Aerial Vision for 2026: New Jets and Upgrades Ahead

By 2026, Air India aims to transform its fleet dynamics by incorporating 26 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, striving to upgrade 81% of its international flights. Despite this focus on enhancement, the airline expects overall fleet capacity to remain stable next year.

CEO Campbell Wilson, addressing media for the first time post-Dreamliner crash, highlighted the airline's ambitious roadmap involving fleet induction, aircraft retrofit, and tackling supply chain challenges. Air India aims for significant fleet modernization and performance improvement by the end of this decade, starting with visible changes in 2026.

Amidst the changing landscape, the airline plans to introduce six wide-body and 20 narrow-bodied planes. The transition includes challenges like aircraft leasing and delayed deliveries, but Wilson reassures continuous customer loyalty and service commitment, especially in the wake of recent tragedies impacting the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)