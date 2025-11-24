Left Menu

Fed Rate Cut Buzz Lifts Wall Street Amid Consumer and Tech Sector Jitters

Wall Street poised for gains on Fed rate cut anticipation; consumer spending and tech valuation concerns dominate market sentiment. September sales data eyed amidst layoffs and unemployment. Holiday spending expected to break records, while tech bellwethers' valuations stir unease. Health insurers rally on subsidy extension news.

24-11-2025
Wall Street's main indexes showed signs of opening higher on Monday, fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Investors are eagerly scanning for data to discern the Fed's next actions, amidst fears that the AI boom could turn into a bubble and a prolonged U.S. government shutdown affects economic data interpretation.

New York Fed President John Williams's dovish remarks last week provided some relief, although highlighting the division among policymakers ahead of December's FOMC meeting. Current market pricing anticipates a 77.9% likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut next month, a significant increase from previous estimates.

As the holiday season approaches, consumer spending will be closely examined, with the National Retail Federation predicting over $1 trillion in sales. However, concerns about tech valuations persist, with Wall Street indices expected to see losses in November. Health insurers and hospital operators saw gains on potential subsidy extensions under Trump's plan.

