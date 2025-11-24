Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid Regional Tensions

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, highlighted the robust interest of both Afghan and Indian private sectors in fortifying economic collaborations. During his visit to India, Azizi underscored the eagerness of Indian investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan, citing previous experiences and new avenues for growth.

Azizi emphasized that the peaceful and stable conditions in Afghanistan, coupled with the resolution of bureaucratic hurdles, render it an ideal investment destination. 'Afghanistan is now a paradise for investment,' proclaimed the minister, noting that Indian companies with prior operations in the region are well-positioned to capitalize on the current climate.

In continued efforts to diversify trade avenues, Azizi met with the Spices Board of India in New Delhi to discuss enhancement of spice exports and potential joint ventures. The visit follows recent border tensions with Pakistan, prompting Afghanistan to pivot towards strengthening economic ties with India, Iran, and Central Asia.

