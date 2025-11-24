Left Menu

Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid Regional Tensions

Afghanistan's Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, emphasizes the mutual interest of Afghanistan and India’s private sectors to enhance trade relations, particularly in the spice sector, to reduce dependence on Pakistan amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:48 IST
Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid Regional Tensions
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, highlighted the robust interest of both Afghan and Indian private sectors in fortifying economic collaborations. During his visit to India, Azizi underscored the eagerness of Indian investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan, citing previous experiences and new avenues for growth.

Azizi emphasized that the peaceful and stable conditions in Afghanistan, coupled with the resolution of bureaucratic hurdles, render it an ideal investment destination. 'Afghanistan is now a paradise for investment,' proclaimed the minister, noting that Indian companies with prior operations in the region are well-positioned to capitalize on the current climate.

In continued efforts to diversify trade avenues, Azizi met with the Spices Board of India in New Delhi to discuss enhancement of spice exports and potential joint ventures. The visit follows recent border tensions with Pakistan, prompting Afghanistan to pivot towards strengthening economic ties with India, Iran, and Central Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025