Bank of Israel Eases Interest Rates Amid Conflict Respite

The Bank of Israel has announced a quarter-point cut in interest rates, lowering the benchmark to 4.25%—its first decrease in almost two years. This move, largely anticipated by financial markets, is attributed to a moderation in inflation adjacent to a ceasefire in Gaza, effective since October 10.

Governor Amir Yaron expressed that improving inflation data permitted the rate cut, yet highlighted ongoing geopolitical risks and factors such as a tight labor market, rising wages, and strong consumer demand. Despite the cut, Israel is not returning to a zero-interest-rate environment but is expected to lower the rate to 3.75% by September 2026.

This decision marks a cautious approach by the committee as it attempts to manage inflation within the official 1-3% target range. Economic activity saw a sharp rebound, with a 12.4% annualized gain in the third quarter, while the shekel appreciated against major currencies. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich views the interest rate reduction as a step toward significant economic growth for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)