Tensions Rise: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Ahead of Ceasefire Meeting

Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern and northeastern Lebanon, escalating tensions as a crucial meeting to enforce a disarmament agreement approaches.

The airstrikes occurred one day before an international committee meeting in Paris, aiming to reinforce a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US, which ended last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's government, pressured by the US, has set a year-end deadline to remove Hezbollah's armed presence from border areas, while the Israeli military reports substantial damage to Hezbollah infrastructure.

