Bajaj Auto Expands Electric Horizons with Riki E-Rickshaw

Bajaj Auto Ltd is aggressively expanding its footprint in the e-rickshaw sector with its Riki model, aiming to operate in 200 cities by early next year, according to senior company official Rakesh Sharma.

After conducting initial tests in four cities, Bajaj Auto has doubled its reach to eight cities, including Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati, and Raipur. This expansion marks the first phase of their strategy, during which customer feedback will guide future promotions and communication.

The Riki, priced at Rs 1.9 lakh and powered by a lithium-ion battery, offers a 140-kilometer range on a single charge. Bajaj Auto asserts it provides a safer, eco-friendly alternative to conventional lead-acid battery e-rickshaws. The company is targeting cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam for phase one proliferation.

