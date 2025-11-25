Nutri Pathshala Launch: Pioneering Child Nutrition and Literacy in India

In a bid to boost child nutrition and education, Nutri Pathshala was launched by ADM and HarvestPlus Solutions in New Delhi on Children's Day. This collaborative effort aims to enhance children's nutrition and literacy, fostering community well-being across India.

Nutri Pathshala not only provides nutrient-enriched meals but also integrates them into school-based learning, promoting healthier lifestyles. It empowers children, parents, and teachers with the knowledge needed to make informed dietary choices, while supporting local economies through biofortified crop production. According to Arun Khera, Head of Public Policy at ADM, the initiative is aligned with their commitment to expanding access to nutritious food, heralding a healthier future through communal efforts.

Ravinder Grover, COO of HarvestPlus Solutions, highlighted the transformative power of nutrition literacy in shaping healthier generations. By collaborating with ADM, the initiative extends its impact across communities, directly contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of addressing malnutrition through biofortified crops. As Nutri Pathshala scales across India, it embodies the essence of Children's Day by championing growth, learning, and children's right to a healthy life.

(With inputs from agencies.)