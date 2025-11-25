Reviving Sierra: Tata Motors' Bold Mid-Size SUV Move

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is strategically positioning itself in the expanding mid-sized SUV market by relaunching its iconic Sierra model. This move is part of the company's plan to boost the contribution of SUVs from 65-70% to over 70% of its total sales, as reported by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO.

The industry-wide share of SUVs in passenger vehicle sales is expected to steady at 55-60%, influenced by regulatory adjustments like GST 2.0. However, the introduction of new models and innovations in design and technology, including an all-electric model expected next year, could provide further impetus.

Tata's revamped Sierra targets younger consumers with features like a three-screen infotainment system and advanced driver-assistance technologies. Bookings open December 16, with the first deliveries slated for January 2026, aiming to stake a claim in the competitive landscape led by Hyundai and Kia.

