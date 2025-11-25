Left Menu

Reliving Maradona: Reliance Animation to Bring Iconic Footballer's Legacy to Life

Reliance Animation has secured rights to create an animated series on Diego Maradona's life, in partnership with SATTVICA SA and Bridge Marketing Group. The series will explore Maradona's journey from humble beginnings to global football stardom, with the aim of inspiring audiences worldwide through biographical storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:49 IST
Reliving Maradona: Reliance Animation to Bring Iconic Footballer's Legacy to Life
Reliance Animation Acquires Rights to Create Animated Content Based on Football Legend Diego Maradona's Life. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Reliance Animation announced its acquisition of character IP rights to develop an animated series about legendary footballer Diego Maradona. The series, destined for OTT and television platforms, aims to chronicle the extraordinary life and career of the iconic athlete in a captivating new format.

The project, made possible through partnerships with SATTVICA SA and Bridge Marketing Group Inc., is set to bring Maradona's incredible journey from his modest beginnings to becoming a global football star. Audiences can expect an inspiring narrative showcasing Maradona's career milestones, personal trials, and his profound cultural impact both in sports and beyond.

CEO Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment expressed excitement over the initiative, highlighting its potential to resonate with a new generation of fans globally. Meanwhile, Rita Maradona expressed her pride in working with a prestigious company like Reliance Animation, emphasizing the project's goal to introduce her brother's legacy to children around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellat...

 Belgium
2
Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

 India
3
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

 Kyrgyzstan
4
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025