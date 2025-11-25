Reliving Maradona: Reliance Animation to Bring Iconic Footballer's Legacy to Life

In a groundbreaking move, Reliance Animation announced its acquisition of character IP rights to develop an animated series about legendary footballer Diego Maradona. The series, destined for OTT and television platforms, aims to chronicle the extraordinary life and career of the iconic athlete in a captivating new format.

The project, made possible through partnerships with SATTVICA SA and Bridge Marketing Group Inc., is set to bring Maradona's incredible journey from his modest beginnings to becoming a global football star. Audiences can expect an inspiring narrative showcasing Maradona's career milestones, personal trials, and his profound cultural impact both in sports and beyond.

CEO Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment expressed excitement over the initiative, highlighting its potential to resonate with a new generation of fans globally. Meanwhile, Rita Maradona expressed her pride in working with a prestigious company like Reliance Animation, emphasizing the project's goal to introduce her brother's legacy to children around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)