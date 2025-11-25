Galgotias University Strengthens UK Ties Through Landmark Partnership with India Business Group

Galgotias University, a leading institution in Delhi NCR, is poised to enhance its footprint in the UK market through a strategic partnership with the India Business Group (IBG). This collaboration will explore new avenues for institutional partnerships, promoting cross-border academic exchanges, research initiatives, and industry engagements across the UK.

The India Business Group, renowned for its strategic advisory consultancy in the UK-India corridor, will utilize its expertise to forge new partnerships and projects, enhancing student experiences and cultural understanding. The partnership will enable Galgotias University to connect with top UK universities, government bodies, and industry networks, aiming for sustainable and innovation-driven growth.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed commitment to advancing India's leadership in global higher education and innovation. The partnership with IBG is expected to bolster visibility and impact in the UK, while aligning with the broader India-UK collaboration goals, amidst ongoing progress toward a landmark Free Trade Agreement.