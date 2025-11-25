Left Menu

Galgotias University Strengthens UK Ties Through Landmark Partnership with India Business Group

Galgotias University has partnered with the India Business Group to expand its presence in the UK market. This collaboration aims to foster international academic exchanges, innovative research, and industry partnerships, enhancing cultural understanding and promoting sustainable, innovation-driven growth in education and enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi-Ncr | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:04 IST
Galgotias University Strengthens UK Ties Through Landmark Partnership with India Business Group
Galgotias University and India Business Group formalise a partnership to enhance UK India collaboration in education research and innovation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Galgotias University, a leading institution in Delhi NCR, is poised to enhance its footprint in the UK market through a strategic partnership with the India Business Group (IBG). This collaboration will explore new avenues for institutional partnerships, promoting cross-border academic exchanges, research initiatives, and industry engagements across the UK.

The India Business Group, renowned for its strategic advisory consultancy in the UK-India corridor, will utilize its expertise to forge new partnerships and projects, enhancing student experiences and cultural understanding. The partnership will enable Galgotias University to connect with top UK universities, government bodies, and industry networks, aiming for sustainable and innovation-driven growth.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed commitment to advancing India's leadership in global higher education and innovation. The partnership with IBG is expected to bolster visibility and impact in the UK, while aligning with the broader India-UK collaboration goals, amidst ongoing progress toward a landmark Free Trade Agreement.

TRENDING

1
Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life S...

 India
2
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

 India
3
China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

 China
4
Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025