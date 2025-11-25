Uttan-Virar Sea Link: Transforming Maharashtra's Connectivity Highways

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step forward by approving the detailed project report for the Uttan-Virar Sea Link. This ambitious urban transport project, slated at a cost of Rs 58,754.71 crore, promises to revolutionize connectivity across Mumbai and the Palghar region.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is at the helm of this initiative, expected to be completed in 60 months. The project includes a major 24.35-km sea link and 30.77 km of connecting roads across Uttan, Vasai, and Virar, adding up to a cumulative length of 55.12 km.

To support its development, the state will offer Rs 11,116.27 crore in non-interest funds to the MMRDA. The project stands classified as both 'urban transport' and 'public utility', ensuring smoother legal clearances and operational efficiencies. Additionally, strategies for financial sustainability include toll levies and commercial revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)